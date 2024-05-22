Israel's attorney general, state attorney: 'ICC prosecutor's decision is baseless'

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Isman denounced on Wednesday the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor's decision to recommend the issuing of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to Israeli media reports.

"The court lacks any authority to conduct an investigation on the matter," the two said in a joint statement.

"The request of the ICC to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister and Defense Minister lacks basis," they added.