IDF rescues hostages Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir in daring Gaza op

The IDF released the following statement on Saturday:

"It has been cleared for publication that in a complex operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Yamam unit of the Israel police four Israeli hostages were rescued this morning (Saturday). The hostages, Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by Hamas to the Gaza Strip from the 'Nova' party on October 7th.

The hostages were rescued by Shin Bet and Yamam fighters from two different locations in an operation in the heart of Nuseirat.

Their medical condition is stable, and they have been transferred for further medical examinations at the 'Sheba' Medical Center in Tel HaShomer.

Security forces will continue to make every effort to bring back the hostages."

Later, in a televised statement, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke on the heroic operation, saying:

"The IDF and Yamam infiltrated two facilities while under fire by Hamas terrorists. A Yamam soldier was seriously injured in the operation and has just reached the hospital. We pray for his well-being.

This operation was a success in rescuing and returning four hostages.

We will continue to do everything to return the 120 hostages still held in Gaza. We are confident that we will reach you, and this operation will not end until you are returned home. We will not give up on a single hostage. I want to say, it is a great pride seeing the security forces working together, shoulder to shoulder, in a vital operation: returning the hostages home.

When the operation reached this level of intelligence and was approved [by the relevant bodies]... only then were we permitted to proceed.

Hamas intentionally hides the hostages in civilian neighborhoods."

When asked by KAN 11 if there were other hostages with them:"we cannot answer this intelligence questions about other hostages. we must be careful with information security.

This operation could have ended very differently."

Earlier in the day, the IDF made an announcement that it was attacking terrorist structures in Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip. At least 50 Palestinians were killed during that attack, a health official in the Hamas-run enclave told Reuters on Saturday.

This is a developing story.