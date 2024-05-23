China starts 'punishment' drills around Taiwan days after new president takes office

China's military started two days of "punishment" drills around Taiwan on Thursday in what it said was a response to "separatist acts," just days after new Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office and called on Beijing to cease its threats.

China detests Lai, saying he is a "separatist," and it has denounced his inauguration speech on Monday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi this week called Lai "disgraceful."

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed. He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future and rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Taiwan has dispatched its forces and will defend the island's sovereignty, Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday after China began military drills nearby.

Taiwan has the "ability, determination and confidence to ensure national security", and condemns China's drills which only "highlight its militaristic mentality", the ministry added.