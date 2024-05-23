Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China starts 'punishment' drills around Taiwan days after new president takes office

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 23, 2024 03:59

China's military started two days of "punishment" drills around Taiwan on Thursday in what it said was a response to "separatist acts," just days after new Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office and called on Beijing to cease its threats.

China detests Lai, saying he is a "separatist," and it has denounced his inauguration speech on Monday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi this week called Lai "disgraceful."

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed. He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future and rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Taiwan has dispatched its forces and will defend the island's sovereignty, Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday after China began military drills nearby.

Taiwan has the "ability, determination and confidence to ensure national security", and condemns China's drills which only "highlight its militaristic mentality", the ministry added.

US's Secretary of Defense urges Gallant to increase aid to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 02:08 AM
War cabinet tells negotiating team to continue hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 02:00 AM
IDF soldier seen burning Quran in Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 01:46 AM
We won't come: Few Democrats would boycott Netanyahu speech to Congress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 10:43 PM
Gov't postpones vote on plan to rehabilitate civilians from north Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:59 PM
Hezbollah targets struck by IDF in south Lebanon on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:58 PM
10 Palestinians killed in Jenin - Palestinian health ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 08:56 PM
White House's Sullivan briefed on Israeli plans to limit civilian harm
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:42 PM
Turkey's Erdogan welcomes decision to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:34 PM
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:58 PM
Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:35 PM
US has ongoing conversation with Israel over weapons use, Blinken says
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:32 PM
Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/22/2024 06:46 PM
EU countries agree to add 10 new subjects added to Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:41 PM
Islamic State claims attack on vehicle in Iraq which killed soldier
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:29 PM