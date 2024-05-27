Jerusalem Post
EU pledges more than 2bln to support Syrian refugees

By REUTERS

The European Union pledged more than 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion) to support Syrian refugees across the region on Monday and dismissed any talk of a possible return of refugees to their homeland, saying conditions for a voluntary and safe return were not in place.

"But our commitment cannot end with financial pledges alone," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at the start of a conference on Syria in Brussels. "Despite the lack of recent progress, we must redouble our efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, a solution that upholds the aspirations of the Syrian people for a peaceful and democratic future."

Japan warns residents to take cover from North Korean missile threat
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 05:05 PM
Colombia FM: International community should increase pressure on Israel
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 04:31 PM
Hezbollah missiles hit northern Israel, IDF strikes southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 04:05 PM
UAE condemns Israeli attack in Rafah, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:50 PM
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli's strikes on Rafah
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:39 PM
Israel says Rafah civilians may have died from fire set off by strike
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:13 PM
Suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:51 PM
Mossad appoints new deputy Mossad chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:47 PM
Former UN envoy Nikki Haley visits site of Nova festival
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:31 PM
Soldier arrested for stealing Ben-Gurion's glasses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:27 PM
Palestinians cross border fence in Tulkarm area, caught by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:23 PM
IDF arrests six suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:19 PM
Four launches fired from Gaza to Re’im area, no sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:15 PM
Government approves appointment of new Israel Prison Service chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:12 PM
Israeli military investigates deaths of Gaza war detainees
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 12:04 PM