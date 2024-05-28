'Despicable tactics': Ex-Mossad chief pressured ICC prosecutor to drop Israel investigation

Former head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, reportedly pressured former ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to close the investigation of Israeli war crimes, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Cohen and Bensouda secretly met in the years preceding her decision to open an official investigation in 2021 on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories.

The Guardian noted that Cohen's involvement against the ICC occurred while he served as head of the Mossad. The report cited an Israeli source that noted that the Mossad sought to "compromise the prosecutor or enlist her as someone who would cooperate with Israel's demands."

Another source told the Guardian that Cohen was acting as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "unofficial messenger."

Cohen made veiled threats to ICC prosecutor

The Guardian quoted Cohen as saying, "You should help us and let us take care of you. You don't want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family."

The investigation came to light following Karim Khan, Bensouda's successor, announcing his intention to seek arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, among them Netanyahu.