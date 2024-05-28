Jerusalem Post
Rafah operations will strain hostage negotiations, foreign sources say - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign sources involved in hostage and ceasefire negotiations have reportedly stated that the expansion of operations in Rafah will make negotiations more difficult, KAN reported on Tuesday. 



IDF, security forces arrest wanted individuals in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 01:45 PM
Britain's Cameron says IDF must launch swift probe into Rafah air strike
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:42 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Belgium PM sign security pact
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:31 AM
Iran's parliament re-elects ex-Guards commander Qalibaf as speaker
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:26 AM
Israel's opposition leaders to meet, discuss forming alternative gov.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 09:47 AM
EU may sanction Israel for failing to comply with ICC ruling
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 09:19 AM
IDF fighter jets strike terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 07:43 AM
Israeli Air Force conducts multiple strikes in Rafah, despite ICJ ruling
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 04:38 AM
US gives funds to Syria for protected groups: LGBTQ+, women, disabled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 04:02 AM
Egypt urges EU to pressure Israel to listen to ICJ
By MAARIV
05/27/2024 11:47 PM
hostile aicraft enters Israel's southern borders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 11:40 PM
Ben-Gvir suggests ending police chief's tenure early
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 07:51 PM
WH: US urges Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah hit
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 07:21 PM
Iranian enrichment continues, dialog stalled, IAEA reports show
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 06:39 PM
EU pledges more than 2bln to support Syrian refugees
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 05:44 PM