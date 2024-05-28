Composite Bank of Israel index decreases 0.15% in April

The Bank of Israel's composite index, which covers all activity within the country's economy, recorded a decrease of 0.15% in April, according to the bank's report on Tuesday.

Factors that positively contributed and increased the index include in the import of goods, the rate of job vacancies, and credit card purchases, as well as the revenue index of services, retail trade, and salaried jobs.

Alternatively, the import of consumer goods and industrial production, and the export of services decreased and negatively affected the index.