Hamas terrorists fire at Jewish community in Bat Hefer, near Tulkarm

Hamas terrorists fired at the Jewish community of Bat Hefer in the Sharon region, the IDF confirmed on Wednesday.

"A short time ago, terrorists fired from the Tulkarm area towards the Bat Hefer," said the IDF.

"IDF forces rushed to the scene and began to scan the area."

No further security threats were found, and the IDF is now working to locate the shooters.

תיעוד: מחבלי חמאס ירו צרורות הבוקר לעבר היישוב בת חפר שבעמק, זוהתה פגיעה ברכוש pic.twitter.com/UxMMYvVHuG — הוד בראל Hod Barel (@hod_barel) May 29, 2024

According to the reports from the settlement, there were no injuries but damage to property was detected. Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Continual security breaches

This is reportedly the second shooting in Bat Hefer in two days. On Tuesday, terrorists from Tulkarm were said to have fired at the community and published similar footage of the shooting.

Galit Shaul, head of the Emek Hefer Regional Council, called for security presence in the area to be increased: "Our residents live in increasing anxiety, every day another red line is crossed."

"We have been warning for weeks about the escalation in the area, and unfortunately the situation continues to deteriorate," Shaul said. "We call on the IDF and the State of Israel to wake up and act with determination and zero patience in the face of the serious events. It should not be possible for Palestinians to cross the fence unimpeded in broad daylight. It should not possible for them to shoot at our settlements again and again," Shaul added.

"We must take the necessary steps immediately before it is too late: make sure IDF soldiers and security guards are present in the area on a regular basis; add [...] establish a buffer zone beyond the wall, which will prevent them approaching Bat Hefer." MK Gideon Sa'ar wrote on his X account: "The shooting from Tulkarm towards Bat Hefer is intolerable and requires an immediate and effective response."