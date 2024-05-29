Jerusalem Post
Dry bulk ship Laax hit by five missiles fired from Yemen - reports

By REUTERS

The Marshall Islands-flagged dry bulk ship Laax was hit by five missiles fired from Yemen, but the vessel is still able to sail to its destination, and the crew is safe, the ship's security company, LSS-SAPU, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The vessel, which was carrying a cargo of grains, was attacked on Tuesday off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday they had targeted six ships, including the Laax.

"The vessel has sustained damage; she is not taking water, she is not tilting, and there are no wounded onboard," an LSS-SAPU spokesperson said. "Everyone [is] onboard."

The spokesperson with LSS-SAPU, responsible for evacuating the crew from the Rubymar ship, which sank after being hit by a Houthi missile earlier this year, said the Laax had 23 crew members comprising Ukrainian, Filipino, and Egyptian nationals and a security team of three onboard.

LSEG shipping data showed that the vessel last reported its position on May 28, with a destination of Bandar Imam Khomeini in Iran.

