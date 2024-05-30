Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel sent messages to Tehran to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack - agency

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 30, 2024 13:04

Israel sent messages to Tehran via Egypt that it would "compromise" in Gaza to avert an Iranian response to an attack on Iran's embassy in Syria, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Iranian news agency's report cited the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in April in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike for what it said was an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate, in which seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed.

"Israel sent messages through Egypt's foreign minister that it will compromise in the war in Gaza to avoid Iran's retaliation," Amirali Hajizadeh said.

Ex-PM Imran Khan says Pakistan violating his human rights
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 01:00 PM
Palestinian aid organization buries two of its paramedics, blames Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 12:29 PM
South Africa's eNCA projects ANC will lose majority in national vote
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:12 PM
Missile launched from the east towards Israel, IDF intercepts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 12:08 PM
Man arrested for planning terrorist attack with ISIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:43 AM
Hostile aircraft sirens sound in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:40 AM
Group of Israelis, with IDF support, pray in Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:34 AM
WCK to stop aid in Rafah due to Israeli air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:21 AM
Russia threatens nuclear deterrence steps if US deploys missiles
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:13 AM
Pedro Sanchez held meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Madrid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:56 AM
Experts claim deadly Rafah strike used US bomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 02:39 AM
Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -Yonhap
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:26 AM
IDF: Alleged ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 09:46 PM
EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 09:08 PM