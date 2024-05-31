Stabbing in Germany: Man knifes Islam critic, police officer

Mannheim police confirmed in a statement released on Friday that a "major police operation" was underway at the market square in the German city of Mannheim.

"A rescue helicopter is also in use. No further information can be provided at this time," the police added.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported by the German newspaper Bild that German activist and Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger had been attacked by a knife-wielding assailant in Mannheim.

Assailant reportedly shot by police

According to initial reports, two additional people were stabbed, among whom was a police officer. A knifeman in Germany stabs far-right activist Michael Stürzenberger. May 31, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The attacker was reportedly shot by the police at the scene.

The attack occurred during a political rally in the area.

Stürzenberger, a right-wing activist, served as the leader of the German Freedom Party between the years 2013-2016. He is known for his harsh criticism of Islam and anti-Islam views.

This is a developing story.