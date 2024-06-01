IAF strikes pound Hezbollah infrastructure overnight, projectiles land in North

The IDF announced on Saturday morning that the Israeli air force conducted targeted strikes on Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Qana, Hmaileh, and Aadloun in southern Lebanon overnight.
A Hezbollah observation post and two military structures were also struck in the areas of Tayr Harfa, Jibba, and Khaim.
In addition, overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a launcher in the area of Majdal Zoun that fired projectiles toward northern Israel yesterday, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar.
Hezbollah released a statement on Telegram taking note of UAV incursions into Israeli territory but did not confirm or take responsibility for such an attack.
Hezbollah-affiliated media, al-Mayadeen, reported that Israeli strikes targeted a motorcycle in Majdal Salam.
Hezbollah attacks continue
Following the IAF strike, Lebanese-based terrorists launched projectiles, which landed in an open area of Yiftach.
Later, on Saturday morning, rocket and hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sounded in communities across Israel's North.