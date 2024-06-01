IAF strikes pound Hezbollah infrastructure overnight, projectiles land in North

A Hezbollah observation post and two military structures were struck in the areas of Tayr Harfa, Jibba, and Khaim.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD, SAM HALPERN
Updated: JUNE 1, 2024 09:35
Smoke billows over northern Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, by Israel's border with Lebanon, May 17, 2024. (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/Reuters)
Smoke billows over northern Israel after rockets were fired from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, by Israel's border with Lebanon, May 17, 2024.
(photo credit: Avi Ohayon/Reuters)

The IDF announced on Saturday morning that the Israeli air force conducted targeted strikes on Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Qana, Hmaileh, and Aadloun in southern Lebanon overnight.

A Hezbollah observation post and two military structures were also struck in the areas of Tayr Harfa, Jibba, and Khaim.

In addition, overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a launcher in the area of Majdal Zoun that fired projectiles toward northern Israel yesterday, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar.

IAF strikes target Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon overnight. June 1, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Hezbollah released a statement on Telegram taking note of UAV incursions into Israeli territory but did not confirm or take responsibility for such an attack.

Hezbollah-affiliated media, al-Mayadeen, reported that Israeli strikes targeted a motorcycle in Majdal Salam.

Hezbollah attacks continue

Following the IAF strike, Lebanese-based terrorists launched projectiles, which landed in an open area of Yiftach.

Later, on Saturday morning, rocket and hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sounded in communities across Israel's North.



Related Tags
Hezbollah
Lebanon
lebanon rockets
Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon Headline
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline