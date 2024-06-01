Netanyahu: Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed over X, formally Twitter, on Saturday that “Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

"Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter."