Netanyahu: Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed over X, formally Twitter, on Saturday that “Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

"Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter."

Hezbollah rocket causes damage in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 11:50 AM
Saudi foreign minister receives call from Blinken to discuss ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 11:34 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Tibet, GFZ says
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 04:06 AM
Houthis fire missiles and drones from Yemen, US military says
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 03:09 AM
Jackal bites baby's face in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 02:26 AM
Blinken discusses Gaza plan with Turkey, Jordan and Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 12:51 AM
Biden to deliver remarks on Middle East later on in the day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 06:28 PM
Jordan to host international humanitarian conference for Gaza on June 11
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 05:26 PM
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Dept says
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 05:23 PM
Iraq executes eight men convicted of Islamic State membership
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 03:38 PM
Katz rejects Spanish FM request
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 02:47 PM
Shots fired at West Bank IDF outpost, no injuries - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 02:45 PM
Israel will not agree to halt in Gaza fighting without hostage return
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 01:25 PM
Launches fall in western Galilee, no sirens sound - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 12:50 PM
National Unity party may leave government before June 8 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 09:28 AM