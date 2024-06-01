US, Qatar, Egypt urge Hamas and Israel to finalize deal outlined by Biden

Washington, Cairo, and Doha on Saturday night urged Israel and Hamas to accept a three-phase road map - for the release of the remaining 125 hostages, an end to the Gaza war, and the rehabilitation of the enclave - which US President Joe Biden publicly unveiled one day earlier.

“The demands of all parties” have been “brought together in a deal that serves multiple interests and will bring relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as to the long-suffering hostages and their families. The deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis,” the joint statement said according to a Qatari Foreign Ministry post.

Qatar and Egypt, which have been mediating a deal, with the help of the US spoke up after Biden outlined a three-phase deal, in which female, sick, elderly, and wounded hostages would be freed during the first six weeks. The second phase would see the release of the remainder of the captives. The third phase deals with the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of hostages' remains.

The broad outline, which Biden spoke about from the White House, was essentially the framework of an Israeli proposal from weeks ago, which Hamas had rejected, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

It allows for a lull in the fighting for six weeks for the release of the humanitarian hostages, without addressing the issue of a permanent ceasefire. Hamas has insisted that Israel must first promise to end the war, before allowing for the release of any hostages.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US are now attempting to break that impasse, with the Biden administration increasing the pressure for a deal.

Hostages must be released first

A poster of a hostage kidnapped in the October 7 attack is seen as people attend a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

After Biden’s speech Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office said “Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

“Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter,” the PMO said.

Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity,) who is a member of the small war cabinet called for it to convene to discuss Biden’s speech, adding that Biden has proven his “commitment to Israel’s security and the efforts to return the hostages. We are deeply grateful to the President and all our American friends for their support.”

“We are committed to continue advancing an arrangement to return the hostages as formulated by the negotiation team and approved by the War Cabinet unanimously, as part of the wider effort to achieve all of the war’s objectives,” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) said on Saturday night that he had spoken with Netanyahu and emphasized that his party would not remain in the government should a permanent ceasefire be put in place before the destruction of Hamas.

In a speech in Washington on Friday, Biden said his proposal was "a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages" seized on October 7.

Biden said had proposed a new three-phase ceasefire deal and plan for the day after the war. He laid out the terms for the agreement that would begin with six weeks of ceased hostilities in which women, children, elderly and injured hostages would be released.

In the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas in Gaza.

Some American hostages would be released in the first stage. Palestinians would also return to their homes in all areas of Gaza, including the North. Humanitarian aid would surge to 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza per day.

With a ceasefire that aid could be safely and effectively distributed, Biden said. Thousands of temporary shelters including housing units will be delivered by the international community.

"All that and more would begin immediately," the president said.

During the six weeks Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent ceasefire.

Biden acknowledged there are "a number of details" that need to be negotiated to move from phase one to phase two as Israel will want to make sure its interests are protected.

The proposal says the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations take should they take longer than six weeks with the US, Egypt and Qatar working to make sure negotiations keep going.

Phase two would include the release of all remaining hostages, including male soldiers.

Israel would also withdraw all its forces from Gaza as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, according to Biden.

"A temporary ceasefire will become the cessation of hostilities permanently," he said, quoting directly from the agreement.

The final and third phase would include a reconstruction plan for Gaza and the release of any final remains of hostages.

"That's the offer that's now on the table," the president said.

Biden said Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7, which was Israel's main objective.

He addressed those in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government who are calling for the war to continue and for Israel's reoccupation of Gaza.

"The government coalition made it clear that they want to occupy Gaza, they want to keep fighting for years. The hostages are not a priority," Biden said. "I've urged Israel's leaders: They should be willing to stand behind this despite whatever pressure comes."

The president asked the people of Israel to take a step back and think about what will happen if this moment is lost. "An indefinite war in pursuit of an unidentified notion of total victory will only bog down Israel and Gaza, draining the economic, military and human resources, furthering Israel's isolation in the world," he said.

"That will not bring hostages home. That will not bring enduring peace. That will not bring Israel lasting security."

A comprehensive approach starts with this deal, which will lead to a more secure Israel, including calm along Israel's northern border, Biden said.

The president said the US will help forge a future that ensures Israel's security and work with partners to rebuild Gazan communities destroyed in the chaos of the war.

The deal would allow Israel to become more integrated into the region including formalization of ties with Saudi Arabia and part of a security network to counter threats posed by Iran.

Biden said the rebuilding of Gaza will begin with Arab nations and the international community along with Palestinian and Israeli leaders ensuring that Hamas is not allowed to rearm.

The US will work with its partners to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals in Gazan communities that were destroyed "in the chaos of war," he said.

"All this progress would make Israel more secure with Israeli families no longer living in the shadow of a terrorist attack," the president said. "All this would create conditions for a different future, a better future for the Palestinian people – one of self determination, dignity, security and freedom."

Biden reiterated that the US will always ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and that it has the right to bring those responsible for October 7 to justice.

He said the US will also help insure that Israel lives up to its obligations.

"Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean Hamas needs to take the deal. For months, people all over the world have called for a ceasefire," the president said. "Now it's time to raise your voices and demand Hamas come to the table."

Biden said the past eight months marked heartbreaking pain for Israelis whose family members were killed on October 7 and for the hostage families waiting in anguish for their loved ones.

"Ordinary Israeli lives are forever marred by the shattering event," he said.

He added the Palestinian people have endured "sheer hell" as too many people have been killed and far too many wounded.

Biden mentioned the images seen from the deadly fire earlier this week in Rafah following an Israeli airstrike against a Hamas target. The humanitarian crisis still remains despite the 1,800 aid trucks that delivered supplies in the past five days, he said.

The president called the deal an important step in the right direction.

"But I need your help. Everyone who wants peace now must raise their voices. Let the leaders know they should take this deal," he said. "It's time to begin this new stage: for the hostages to come home, for Israel to be secure, for the suffering to stop. It's time for this war to end and the day after to begin."