World Central Kitchen announces it has restarted Gaza aid, says 50 million meals provided

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 4, 2024 16:30

The aid group World Central Kitchen (WCK) announced on Tuesday that it restarted operations and is feeding civilians in the Gaza Strip. 

The group also announced that it has delivered more than 50 million meals in Gaza, after suspending operations in April when seven of its workers were killed by an Israeli strike.

WCK said it now has two main kitchens in operation in Gaza, and another 65 community kitchens spread throughout the small seaside enclave. "We're always looking to expand as much as possible," John Torpey, the group's Middle East activation manager, said.

