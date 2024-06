The Defense Ministry has signed a deal with the US administration for the procurement of the third squadron of F35 jets, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

The extent of the deal is estimated at $3 billion from the US monetary aid to Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ynet reported that the Knesset's finance committee approved the transfer of NIS 1.3 billion to the Defense Ministry.

According to Ynet, the committee did not discuss the subject, but it approved it as an urgent application.