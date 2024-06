A fire broke out in an open area under the Uzi Narkis Bridge in Jerusalem. Subsequently, as a result of strong winds, the fire spread quickly and is threatening vehicles and nearby buildings.

Around 17 firefighting teams and workers are on location working to stop the fire. After assessing the situation, it was decided to close the Uzi Narkis road in both directions to prevent injury to the road's passengers.

The road was reopened a few hours latter after the fire had been brought under control.