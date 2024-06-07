Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Colombia ban on coal exports to Israel would hit foreign investment, mining group says

By REUTERS

A possible ban by Colombia's government on coal exports to Israel would violate international agreements and put market confidence and foreign investment at risk, the country's private mining association said late Thursday.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the commerce ministry could bar coal shipments to Israel, after leftist President Gustavo Petro cut diplomatic ties with the Middle Eastern country in May in protest of its actions in Gaza.

A source at the commerce ministry told Reuters there currently exists no order, resolution or decree which would prohibit or restrict coal exports to Israel.

Petro has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Colombia has requested to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Colombia, the world's fifth largest coal producer, sent 56.7 million metric tons of coal abroad last year, including 3 million tons to Israel, about 5.4% of total exports, according to government data.

COVID shots should target JN.1 variant in 2024-25 campaign, US FDA says
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 06:15 PM
US announces Gaza humanitarian aid port back in operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 05:24 PM
At least 9 UN workers detained by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 05:07 PM
Uzi Narkis road in Jerusalem reopens after fire
By MAARIV
06/07/2024 04:57 PM
Gantz and German FM discuss hostage deal and Hezbollah threat
By ANNA BARSKY
06/07/2024 04:51 PM
Houthi Al-Masirah TV: US-UK strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
06/07/2024 03:00 PM
Following sirens, Gaza border communities detect a fall in an open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 11:18 AM
WATCH: IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 08:23 AM
Yair Golan: 'It is essential to stop the war'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2024 07:50 AM
Attorney general requests to form state inquiry into war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 11:25 PM
Rocket fire in North damages Kiryat Shmona mall
By ELI ASHKENAZI
06/06/2024 08:33 PM
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen, security firm says
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 08:15 PM
NYPD seeks suspect: Victim struck in face with rock, Israel flag burned
By MICHAEL STARR
06/06/2024 07:50 PM
Ambrey says aware of incident west of Yemen's Mokha
By REUTERS
06/06/2024 06:51 PM
Jerusalem light rail hits golf cart, driver inside in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2024 06:39 PM