Colombia ban on coal exports to Israel would hit foreign investment, mining group says

A possible ban by Colombia's government on coal exports to Israel would violate international agreements and put market confidence and foreign investment at risk, the country's private mining association said late Thursday.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the commerce ministry could bar coal shipments to Israel, after leftist President Gustavo Petro cut diplomatic ties with the Middle Eastern country in May in protest of its actions in Gaza.

A source at the commerce ministry told Reuters there currently exists no order, resolution or decree which would prohibit or restrict coal exports to Israel.

Petro has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Colombia has requested to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Colombia, the world's fifth largest coal producer, sent 56.7 million metric tons of coal abroad last year, including 3 million tons to Israel, about 5.4% of total exports, according to government data.