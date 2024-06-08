Live Updates
These are the four hostages rescued in daring IDF Gaza operation

On June 8, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Yamam unit of the Israel police resuced four hostages from Hamas captivity during a daring raid under fire in the Nuseirat area of the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Shlomi Ziv, 41-year-old loving husband and interior designer, rescued from Gaza

Shlomi Ziv, interior designer and loving husband of 17 years, rescued in complex joint IDF, Yamam, Shin Bet operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Shlomi Ziv, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (photo credit: BRING THEM HOME NOW/REUTERS)
Shlomi Ziv, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo.
(photo credit: BRING THEM HOME NOW/REUTERS)

Shlomi Ziv, 41 years old, is one of four hostages who were rescued on Saturday in a complex joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Israel Police.

    Almog Meir Jan, 21, rescued in Israeli operation in Gaza's Nuseirat

    In a video circulating on social media, his family were seen celebrating and singing "Am Yisrael Chai" as they received the news of his release.

    By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
    People gather around released hostage Almog Meir Jan on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)
    People gather around released hostage Almog Meir Jan on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024
    (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

    Almog Meir Jan, a 21-year-old Israeli taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Nova festival massacre on October 7, was rescued in an IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operation in Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

    Andrey Kozlov, 27, rescued in Israeli operation in Gaza

    The 27-year-old Kozlov was rescued alongside Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), and Shlomi Ziv (40).

    By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
    Andrey Kozlov, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo (photo credit: BRING THEM HOME NOW/REUTERS)
    Andrey Kozlov, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo
    (photo credit: BRING THEM HOME NOW/REUTERS)

    The IDF announced on Saturday that they had rescued Andrey Kozlov in an IDF operation in the heart of Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip.

    Noa Argamani rescued by IDF on her father's birthday

    Noa Argamani is in stable condition and was rescued alongside Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40).

    By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
    Former Gaza hostage Noa Argamani speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the phone after her rescue, June 8, 2024. (VIA MAARIV)

    The IDF announced on Saturday that they had successfully rescued Noa Argamani during an operation in the heart of Nuseirat.

