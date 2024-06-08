These are the four hostages rescued in daring IDF Gaza operation

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Shlomi Ziv, 41-year-old loving husband and interior designer, rescued from Gaza

Shlomi Ziv, interior designer and loving husband of 17 years, rescued in complex joint IDF, Yamam, Shin Bet operation

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

Shlomi Ziv, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, is pictured in this undated handout photo. (photo credit: BRING THEM HOME NOW/REUTERS)

Shlomi Ziv, 41 years old, is one of four hostages who were rescued on Saturday in a complex joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Israel Police. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less