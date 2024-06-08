These are the four hostages rescued in daring IDF Gaza operation
On June 8, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Yamam unit of the Israel police resuced four hostages from Hamas captivity during a daring raid under fire in the Nuseirat area of the Gaza Strip.
Shlomi Ziv, 41-year-old loving husband and interior designer, rescued from Gaza
Shlomi Ziv, 41 years old, is one of four hostages who were rescued on Saturday in a complex joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Israel Police.
Almog Meir Jan, 21, rescued in Israeli operation in Gaza's Nuseirat
In a video circulating on social media, his family were seen celebrating and singing "Am Yisrael Chai" as they received the news of his release.
Almog Meir Jan, a 21-year-old Israeli taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Nova festival massacre on October 7, was rescued in an IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operation in Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
IGo to the full article >>
Andrey Kozlov, 27, rescued in Israeli operation in Gaza
The 27-year-old Kozlov was rescued alongside Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), and Shlomi Ziv (40).
The IDF announced on Saturday that they had rescued Andrey Kozlov in an IDF operation in the heart of Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip.
Noa Argamani rescued by IDF on her father's birthday
Noa Argamani is in stable condition and was rescued alongside Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40).
The IDF announced on Saturday that they had successfully rescued Noa Argamani during an operation in the heart of Nuseirat.
