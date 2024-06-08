Jerusalem Post
Israeli Air Force strike Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon, two killed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 8, 2024 19:01

IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah operative in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Saturday afternoon. Shortly thereafter, an IAF aircraft struck the terrorist.

According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, two people were killed in the attack near Aitaroun.

Additionally, IDF fighter jets targeted terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam. Additionally, earlier on Saturday, IDF tanks fired toward a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela.

Over the past day, IDF artillery and mortars struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarchouba, Kfarkela, Houla and Kfarhamam, the military added.

