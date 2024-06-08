IDF pounds Hezbollah as terror org. fires Falaq 2 rocket for first time

The IDF said it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Saturday afternoon, with Lebanese media reporting two killed.

According to the military, soldiers identified a Hezbollah operative in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, and shortly after, an IAF aircraft struck the terrorist.

According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, two people were killed in the attack near Aitaroun.

Additionally, IDF fighter jets targeted terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam.

Hezbollah escalates

The IDF activity comes as Hezbollah launches attacks of its own on northern Israel. Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gesture as Narallah gives a televised address during a rally in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon May 13, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

The Lebanon-based terror organization said on Saturday it had fired a salvo of Falaq 2 rockets at a military command center in northern Israel, according to Reuters.

A security source told Reuters it was the first time the group had used this type of rocket after firing the Falaq 1 on dozens of previous occasions.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF tanks fired toward a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela.

Over the past day, IDF artillery and mortars struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarchouba, Kfarkela, Houla and Kfarhamam, the military added.