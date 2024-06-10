Australian government bans terrorist Jibril Rajoub from country

Palestinian political leader and head of the Palestinian Football Association and the Palestine Olympic Committee Jibril Rajoub was banned by the Australian government from entering the country, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz posted on X on Monday morning.

The Australian government has banned convicted terrorist Jibril Rajoub from entering the country.Rajoub, who praised the Hamas massacre on October 7th and called for a similar massacre in Judea and Samaria, is not fit to attend international football matches – he should stay in… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 9, 2024

In this post, Katz stated that "convicted terrorist Jibril Rajoub ... who praised the Hamas massacre on October 7th and called for a similar massacre Judea and Samaria, is not fit to attend international football matches - he should stay in the Muqata and play wall ball instead."