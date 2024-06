Israel Police opened a criminal investigation into the Transportation Ministry on Monday for alleged fraud and breach of trust offenses committed by Minister Miri Regev and her staff.

Police's National Crime Unit Lahav 433 launched the probe into the ministry following an exposé broadcast last month on Channel 13's 'HaMakor,' which uncovered a pattern of illegal behavior in Regev's office.

Lahav 433 investigators seized documents in a raid of the ministry's Jerusalem offices earlier on Monday.