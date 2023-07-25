Transportation Ministry surprises Israelis with higher fares

Public transportation costs across Israel saw a 12% spike on Tuesday without any advance warning from the Transportation Ministry.

This change was implemented for app users only and is set to come into effect for Rav Kav users on August 1, according to Israeli business news outlet The Marker.

The price increase was reportedly initially scheduled for July 1 but was delayed following an agreement between the Finance and Transportation Ministries.

The price for a trip within a city has increased from NIS 5.50 to NIS 6, and a daily pass costs NIS 14 instead of the previous NIS 12.50.

Tel Aviv light rail

This change comes as the long-awaited Tel Aviv light rail is undergoing final preparations before becoming fully operational.

Trial runs of the new Metropolitan Light Rail in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Light Rail will run through Tel Aviv and surrounding central cities. June 6, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The red line of the light rail, the only line ready as of yet, will travel between Petah Tikva to Bat Yam, running through Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Ramat Gan.

This is a developing story.