Russia says it carried out strikes in Syria's Homs, Deir al Zor provinces

The Russian air force carried out six strikes on terrorists in the Syrian central province of Homs and the eastern province of Deir al Zor, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing a deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out six strikes on identified bases of militants who had left the al-Tanf region and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas," the state agency cited the deputy, Major General Yuri Popov, as saying.

The United States has a military base in Syria's al-Tanf region, located across the border from Jordan.