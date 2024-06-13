Jerusalem Post
Benny Gantz does round of interviews following war cabinet exit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 13, 2024 20:36

Israel should pay the price of a "year or two-year-long" ceasefire in Gaza for the return of all the hostages taken by Hamas, MK Benny Gantz said in an interview with Channel 12 on Thursday.

The National Unity faction leader, who spoke following his resignation from the emergency war government on Sunday, said that Israel "must do whatever it takes to return the hostages."

Gantz, while interviewed by KAN, spoke about the Bibas family, who were kidnapped on October 7 and held hostage, among them Shiri and Yarden and their two children, four-year-old Ariel and one-year-old Kfir.

"I think Israel knows what happened to the members of the Bibas family. The public will know when it will be possible to verify things," Gantz noted. 

These statements come amid Gantz's interviews with KAN, Channel 12, Channel 13, and Channel 14. 

The Likud responded prior to Gantz's interview, stating, "It is unfortunate that Gantz decided to sit in TV studios tonight instead of in the cabinet, which continues to do everything to return the hostages and eliminate Hamas." 

The National Unity party responded to the Likud's statements, saying, "What is unfortunate is that Netanyahu continues to sit for discussions without making strategic decisions that would return our hostages, return the residents of the North home, and eliminate Hamas."

"Discussions do not win - only actions," National Unity's statement concluded. 

This is a developing story. 

