Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on Saturday morning that Israel was imposing "Judaization" on the Temple Mount.

"'The Al-Aqsa Flood' started for the third holiest site in Islam, and the rituals of Hajj are an opportunity to remind the two-billion-strong Muslim nation of the reality of our struggle with our enemy, who who is violating the site of the Messenger of God and perpetrates corruption and Judaization in it every day."