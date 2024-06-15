The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that the crew of a merchant vessel had been evacuated and the ship was on fire and sinking, referring to an incident that took place 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden on June 13.
UKMTO says ship on fire evacuated after attack by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS06/15/2024 01:54 PM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 01:23 PM
By ALON HACHMON06/15/2024 12:35 PM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 11:59 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 11:54 AM
By ELI ASHKENAZI06/15/2024 05:40 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 05:02 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 04:56 AM