Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked two ships, American destroyer in Red and Arabian seas

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 16, 2024 22:26

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday that they had attacked two civilian ships along with an American destroyer in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, their latest effort to disrupt shipping in what they say is support for Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement, the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the militant group fired ballistic missiles at the American destroyer, naval missiles at a ship called the Captain Paris, and drones at a ship called the Happy Condor. It was not clear whether any of the targets were hit.

Early on Sunday the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that a vessel 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's al Mukha had reported two explosions nearby. The vessel and its crew were safe and continuing their journey, it said, without identifying the ship.

The attacks have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal, and drawn retaliatory US and British strikes since February.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Crew of Houthi-sunk ship saved by US military
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/16/2024 05:51 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi speaks of need to draft haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 05:44 PM
Suspect dead, 9 wounded including children in Detroit shooting
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 04:42 PM
CBS 2nd estimation: Israel's GDP grows 14.4% in Q1 2024
By EVE YOUNG
06/16/2024 03:22 PM
Law prolonging reserve duty for three months passes in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 02:45 PM
Kremlin: Putin not ruling out talks with Ukraine, but wants guarantees
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 12:58 PM
Hackers claim to have broken into computers of kibbutz Ma'agan Michael
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 09:34 AM
Prisoners take two employees hostage in Russia's detention center
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 09:26 AM
Protesters against gov. block roads across Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 08:50 AM
UKMTO gets report of incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha, Yemen
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 05:29 AM
Nearby Iranian ship ignores distress call of ship attacked by Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 03:06 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Upper Galilee were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 01:38 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:50 PM
IDF strikes in Central Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:15 PM
Fire breaks out near Kissufim from rocket impact, none wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 09:43 PM