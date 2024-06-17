Jerusalem Post
New Zealand Prime Minister's plane breaks down on way to Japan

By REUTERS

The New Zealand defense force plane flying New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Japan broke down on Sunday, forcing the Prime Minister to take a commercial flight, his office confirmed on Monday.

Luxon is spending four days in Japan, where he is expected to meet with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and spend time promoting New Zealand business.

New Zealand media reported that the Boeing 757 broke down during a refueling stop in Papua New Guinea, leaving the business delegation and journalists stranded in Port Moresby, while Luxon flew commercial to Japan.

The New Zealand Defense Force's two 757s are more than 30 years old and their age has made them increasingly unreliable.

