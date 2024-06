A man has been arrested in Ara, in the Haifa District, on suspicion of planning to join the Islamic State in Somalia, the Police reported on Monday.

During the investigation into the individual, it was revealed that the 17-year-old suspect planned to go to Somalia and join ISIS.

The suspect allegedly had taken active steps to implement his plan, including writing a will, gathering funds, acquiring a foreign passport, and maintaining constant contact with hostile parties on the internet.