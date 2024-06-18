Jerusalem Post
NATO worried Russia may support North Korea's missile and nuclear programs

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 18, 2024 19:14

NATO is concerned about potential support Russia could provide for North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Paris police probe gang rape of Jewish girl in 'antisemitic crime'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 06:56 PM
Eight wounded in strike in Tyre area of Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 05:55 PM
Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 04:51 PM
Putin leaves Russia's far east for N. Korea, Russian media outlet says
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 04:15 PM
Fire in northern Iran kills nine at hospital
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/18/2024 03:45 PM
Israeli journalist Yaakov Bardugo claims IDF chief supports Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 02:08 PM
US wants to avoid 'greater war' along tense Lebanon-Israel border
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 12:13 PM
Volker Turk: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 12:11 PM
France cancels decision to ban Israelis from arms exhibition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 10:47 AM
Man stabs mother to death in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 07:58 AM
Israeli artillery strikes targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 07:30 AM
Peru struck by earthquake in Northern region
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 07:01 AM
Gallant endorses a Gilboa regional council's security plan
By SHAKED SADEH
06/18/2024 06:19 AM
North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 05:28 AM
Maldives pauses ban on Israelis as law could ban Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 03:23 AM