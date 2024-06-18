Visa-Free Travel Between Kosovo and Israel Starting September

Kosovo and Israel signed a visa waiver agreement that will allow their citizens to visit each other’s countries without a visa. Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla signed the agreement on Tuesday in Pristina, Kosovo's capital.

Minister Gervalla hailed the agreement as the beginning of a "new chapter in promoting our country, our cooperation and economic development, and the educational development of our youngsters." She also emphasized the potential for implementing joint initiatives and projects between the citizens of the two nations.

The visa waiver is set to take effect in September, although no specific details regarding the length of stay permitted under the agreement were disclosed. This development comes alongside other travel facilitations for Kosovars, including the ability to enjoy visa-free stays of up to 90 days within six months in any of the 27 Schengen-area member states in Europe.