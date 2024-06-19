North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says

A strategic partnership pact signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea on Wednesday includes a mutual defense clause under which each country agrees to help the other repel external aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," Putin said.

Putin drew attention to statements by the United States and other NATO countries which have agreed to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons.

"This is not just statements; it is already happening, and all this is a gross violation of the restrictions that Western countries have assumed within the framework of various international obligations," Putin said.