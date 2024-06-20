Jerusalem Post
Two dead in New Mexico wildfires, over 1,400 buildings destroyed

By REUTERS

Two people have died in wildfires in southern New Mexico that have burned over 1,400 homes and other structures and triggered the evacuation of around 8,000 residents from the mountain resort community of Ruidoso.

The unidentified skeletal remains of a person were found in the driver's seat of a burned out car, New Mexico State Police reported on Wednesday. Another victim was identified as 60-year-old Patrick Pearson.

The relatively small blazes are burning around 135 miles southeast of Albuquerque, the state's largest city, in an area that has suffered a string of wildfires, including one that killed two people in 2022.

