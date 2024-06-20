WATCH: Airstrike eliminates October 7 terror commander Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka

Operating on intelligence provided by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency,) an Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka in a targeted airstrike, the military announced on Thursday morning.

Alsauarka was a squad commander in the Nukhba Forces who participated in the massacres in southern Israel on October 7. Moreover, Alsauarka was a Hamas sniper who led sniper activity in the Beit Hanoun region, taking part in multiple attacks on IDF soldiers, the military added.

Following an extensive search, the IDF reported that it was able to identify Alasuarka in the Beit Hanoun area and eliminated him while mitigating harm to civilians during the operation.

As a result, no civilians were wounded during the strike.

IDF operates in the Gaza Strip

IDF troops continued to operate in the central Gaza Strip, and over the past day, a mortar shell launch post used by Hamas was targeted by IDF aerial and artillery forces, the IDF reported. In addition, two terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops in the area were targeted using an Iron Sting precision missile. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Furthermore, IDF troops continue precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters encounters. Additionally, the troops conducted targeted raids in specific areas, locating rocket launchers.