During the funeral for fallen soldier Omer Smadga, whose death in combat was announced on Friday morning, his father said that the IDF should keep fighting as hard as possible, Israeli media reported on Friday.

"I'm telling the soldiers here to keep their heads up. Keep going as hard as possible. Don't stop until we win. This is my message to anyone in combat. Am Israel Hai," he said to the thousands of mourners who came to attend the funeral of his son.