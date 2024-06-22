Houthis claim attack on US carrier in Red Sea, another vessel in Arabian Sea

The Yemeni Houthi terror group said on Saturday its forces had attacked the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea and the Transworld Navigator ship in the Arabian Sea. It did not say when the attacks took place.

A Houthi statement said the Transworld Navigator took a direct hit from a missile. The operation against the Eisenhower had achieved its objectives successfully, it said, without elaborating.

The alleged attack comes just after the terrorist organization presented its new “Toufan-1” unmanned vessel on the same day. A report from the Iranian state news website IRNA states that the new weapon "carries a 150 kg warhead and has a speed of 35 nautical miles per hour.”

Houthi-own media outlets also reported that Yemeni security services would reveal confessions by "the American-Israeli spy network" targeting Yemen's economic, oil, and communications sectors.

Recent reports involving the terror group

The Houthis also reportedly sunk the Greek-owned Tutor ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday. A Reuters report stated that the ship's manager could not be contacted for comment regarding the attack. One crew member from the event remains missing.

Also this week, managers of the Galaxy Leader renewed calls for the Yemeni group to release its 25-manned crew. The Iranian-back terror group reportedly has held the crew for seven months. TRIBESMEN LOYAL to the Houthis trample on US and Israeli flags at the site of a parade for new tribal recruits, in Bani Hushaish, Yemen, this week (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Seafarers are reportedly refusing to sail through the Red Sea due to increased attacks by the group, which is based on interviews with more than 15 crew members and shipping industry officials.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.