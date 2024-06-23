Netanyahu announces appointments of North, South coordinators

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday during the governmental meeting the appointment of coordinators for the North and the South.

Former IDF Ground Forces commander Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yiftach Ron-Tal is set to become coordinator for the South, and former Israel Navy commander Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer 'Cheney' Marom is set to become coordinator for the North.

In an interview with Radio 103FM Ron-Tal commented on the situation in the North, stating "A government that will not transfer the war to the enemy's territory and remove the threat does not deserve to be the government of Israel."

Speaking with Radio 104.5FM last week Marom shared his opinion regarding the handling of the war. "I have a lot of criticism of the conduct of the war until now, I think things could have been done much faster and differently. I think the security and political leadership should be replaced as quickly as possible."

Referring to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi Marom added, "The Chief of Staff said that he bears the responsibility and everyone is waiting for the moment when he will put the keys and vacate the place. In the meantime, he is running the war, he is doing it alone, there is almost no one around him, he bears the responsibility alone and the results speak for themselves."

'Time for extensive campaign in North'

In response to the appointments, the Fighting for the North headquarters issued a statement on Sunday congratulating Marom and affirming that a broad understanding of the "full picture" in the North was needed.

"In the coming days we will contact him and convey the message of the hundreds of families: It is time for an extensive campaign in the North, which will only end in a security strip in Lebanon, and absolute Israeli control," the statement continued. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The headquarters also stated, "It's been close to nine months that we are not at home, and we will say no to a surrender agreement, no momentary peace, and yes only to a long-term victory.

"Even now it is important to remember - if security does not return to the North, the residents will not return either. It is time to work on the restoration of the North and the destruction of Lebanon," the statement concluded.