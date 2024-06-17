Israel's war cabinet 'cancelled,' Netanyahu tells ministers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the end of the war cabinet in a Sunday meeting with the political-security cabinet, it was reported on Monday.

"The cabinet was in the coalition agreement with Gantz, at his request. As soon as Gantz left - there is no need for a cabinet anymore," he added.

No new cabinet

According to Netanyahu, there will not be a new cabinet formed of the leaders of the coalition parties, the idea previously put forward by ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

MK Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive at a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. December 16, 2023. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that "in order to reach the goal of eliminating the capabilities of Hamas, [he] made decisions that were not always acceptable to the military echelon" while speaking in the weekly cabinet meeting. "We have a country with an army and not an army with a country."