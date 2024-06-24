Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets US Senator Lindsey Graham amid trip to US

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday, the two announced in respective statements on X, formerly Twitter.

"Great discussion with Senator @LindseyGrahamSC about the importance of ongoing US support as we work to bring the hostages home, continue dismantling Hamas capabilities and defend our northern border against Hezbollah," Gallant said in a statement. He also thanked the senator for standing with Israel.

Senator Graham said that he emphasized to the defense minister that Iran should be given notice that "any Hezbollah attack that would overwhelm the Iron Dome or create an existential threat to the Jewish state will be considered an Iranian attack against Israel."

He called on the world to hold Iran accountable for the actions of its proxies and said that "if they [Iran] try to use Hezbollah to destroy Israel, we’re all coming after the Iranian regime."

Graham added, "I will work with my colleagues in the House and Senate to make sure there is congressional oversight of weapons delivery to Israel. The package to supply them weapons was supported by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, and the United States must provide these weapons accordingly."