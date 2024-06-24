Jerusalem Post
Morocco sends 40 tons of medical aid to Gaza

By REUTERS

Morocco has begun sending 40 tons of medical aid to Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, the Moroccan foreign ministry said on Monday.

The aid includes surgery equipment and supplies to treat burns and fractures as well as medicine for children, it said.

The aid was transported by air and will be loaded into Palestinian red crescent trucks at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, which was first used by Morocco to deliver aid in March, a senior diplomatic source told Reuters.

Moroccan authorities say they are using their ties to Israel to promote peace and defend the rights of Palestinians, but there have been many protests in Moroccan cities criticizing these ties since the onset of the war in Gaza.

