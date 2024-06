Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Tuesday said at the Herzliya conference that the government must immediately pass a law to draft 3,000 haredim into the IDF as requested by the military.

Responding to the ruling on the issue by the High Court of Justice, he said that the Haredi political parties will now need to cut a reasonable compromise along the lines of what Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein has started to seek.