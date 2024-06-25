Jerusalem Post
Five dead in Las Vegas shooting, suspect arrested, local media reports

By REUTERS

Police in North Las Vegas on Tuesday captured a man they suspect shot and killed five people in an apartment complex, according to local media reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, citing a police statement, said that in addition to the five dead, a 13-year-old girl was also shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

North Las Vegas police did not return requests for comment.

Police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 57, according to the Review-Journal. He is suspected of carrying out the shooting late on Monday in two different apartments within the same apartment complex.

Police did not provide details on any possible motive for the shooting, nor did they say when or how they arrested Adams.

