Military court sentences Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni for secretly filming female soldiers

The Beit Lid military court convicted Lt. Col. Dan Sharoni on Wednesday of 39 counts of invasion of privacy and 23 counts of indecent acts for secretly filming female IDF soldiers, Walla reported.

"There was no dispute regarding the credibility of the victims," began the head of the panel of judges, Col. Tali Freid, who started to review the case and noted that the investigation was professional and thorough.

"There are significant discrepancies between the defendant's version and the actual findings. The defendant tried to manipulate the investigators, taking one step forward and immediately two steps back," she claimed.

She provided an example: "In his testimony at the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, he testified that he is very technological, while on the witness stand he said that he is not a technological person. In further investigations he also gave false testimony and even said so."