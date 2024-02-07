On Thursday, the Vice President of Ecuador, Verónica Abad, embarked on a historic visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, accompanied by Mr. Yaakov Flitchkin, Director of the Alliance for Global Cooperation, and Mr. Joseph Lipsey III. The visit marked a significant milestone in the longstanding friendship between Ecuador and Israel. Upon arrival, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz warmly received the Vice President and her delegation. She prayed at the Western Wall, a moment of deep spiritual significance, and signed the visitors book, leaving a heartfelt message. The Vice President then toured the historic tunnels, which date back over 2000 years to the times of the temple. (credit: Yossi Rosenbaum)

During her stay in Jerusalem, the Vice President met with influential Jewish leaders, including Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Mr. Sol Werdiger, Chairman of Agudath Israel of America, and Mr. Jay Shottenstein, CEO of American Eagle Outfitters. These meetings underscored the strong bond between Ecuador and the Jewish community.

(credit: Yossi Rosenbaum) After the visit, Mr. Joe Lipsey stated, "My work is driven by a deep love and respect for the Jewish people and the state of Israel, and I am honored to play a small part in building bridges of understanding and support. I believe that through education and cultural exchange, we can foster greater empathy and cooperation between nations."Mr. Flitchkin added, "This visit is a testament to the power of collaboration and mutual respect. We are proud to have played a role in facilitating this historic moment and look forward to continuing our work towards greater understanding and cooperation between nations."

(credit: Yossi Rosenbaum) The Vice President reflected on the significance of her journey, saying, "I learned a lot about the history of Jerusalem and the impact that Jerusalem has on the entire world. I made this journey to show the peace that exists between the walls of Jerusalem. Peace that is constantly fought for here, and in these challenging times, Israel continues to stand firmly in its faith. I am deeply moved by the resilience and determination of the Israeli people and I will carry this experience with me as a reminder of the importance of working towards peace and understanding. Advertisement (credit: Yossi Rosenbaum)

The Vice President's visit to Jerusalem serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between Ecuador and Israel, and highlights the importance of fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between nations. Mr. Lipsey's charitable work is a shining example of the impact individuals can have in building bridges and creating a better world for all.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel