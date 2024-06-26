Health Ministry announces 48 people have West Nile fever, 36 hospitalized

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 48 people have been diagnosed with West Nile fever, of which 36 have been hospitalized hospitalized. Of that number, five are on ventilators.

A total of four people have died from the virus. The Health Ministry revealed that all patients are from the center of Israel.

Of those who contract the disease, 80% do not develop symptoms, and 20% will have symptoms to varying degrees. Symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue, and body aches, and neurological complications will appear in less than 1% of those infected. The virus is not contagious.