Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran installs four of eight new centrifuges planned at Fordow, IAEA report says

By REUTERS

Iran has so far installed four out of the eight clusters of advanced IR-6 centrifuges it said earlier this month it would quickly set up at its Fordow uranium-enrichment plant, the UN atomic watchdog said in a report on Friday seen by Reuters.

"Since the Director General's previous quarterly report, the Agency has verified that Iran has installed four of the aforementioned eight IR-6 cascades in Unit 1 at FFEP (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant)," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the confidential report to member states.

Series of blasts kill 18 people, injures 30 in Nigeria
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 01:31 AM
Head of Turkish intelligence speaks to Hamas about deal
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
Israeli man attacked by Palestinians in refugee camp, West Bank
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
NHC warns of hurricane Beryl impact on Windward Islands
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 12:09 AM
'Hostages about to give birth': Brother of Hamas captive slams Netanyahu
By URI SELA , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 10:24 PM
Fire breaks out near the Sea of Galilee, fire fighters stop its spread
By YOAV ITIEL
06/29/2024 07:51 PM
Anti-tank missile targets Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 07:21 PM
IAF attacks Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 03:35 PM
Russia takes control of settlement of Shumy in Ukraine - RIA
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:42 PM
A two-year-old toddler drowned in a pool in Rahat
By MAARIV
06/29/2024 12:30 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes near coast of Peru, GFZ reports
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 11:00 AM
IDF operates over night in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 08:33 AM
Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:56 AM
Seven Houthi drones, one ground control station destroyed by US military
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:55 AM
Unidentified gunmen attack election vehicle in Iran - state media
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:11 AM