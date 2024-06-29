No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel, says Hamas official

A senior official of the Islamist terror group Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said on Saturday there has been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.

The Palestinian terrorist group is still ready to "deal positively" with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.

Hamdan also gave a press conference detailing needs for Gazan civilians during the war, including at least 500 aid trucks per day, and also accuses Israel of "preventing the entry of aid" and placing the Gaza Strip in "a state of great famine."

Hamdan states that about 346 thousand children in Gaza under the age of five are malnourished, and 160 thousand women who are pregnant need additional nutrition to avoid malnutrition. He also accuses Israel of being responsible of the "continuing high risk of famine throughout the Gaza Strip" and the "restrictions on humanitarian access."

Hamas leader Haniyeh also engages in talks

The same day, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel spoke with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by phone regarding efforts to reach a hostage release-ceasefire deal, Walla reported. Hamas official Osama Hamdan speaks during a press conference, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon May 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The terrorist organization stated that they also "appeal in particular to the charitable and humanitarian institutions that support Palestine in the Arab and Islamic world and the world to intensify their efforts and urgent initiatives to promote all forms of relief and assistance."