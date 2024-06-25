Ismail Haniyeh's sister killed in strike on Shati, IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorists - report

The sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was reportedly killed in an IDF attack on the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli media, citing Palestinian sources, reported on Tuesday morning.

In April, the state attorney's office filed an indictment against 57-year-old Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh, another sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in Tel Sheva.

She was arrested on suspicion of having ties to Hamas and engaging in incitement and support for terror and was released to house arrest in May.

Three of Haniyeh's sons were killed in an IAF airstrike in Gaza in April.

IDF pushes forward in Shati

The IDF announced in a statement on Tuesday morning that operating on IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, an IAF aircraft struck two structures in Shati and Daraj Tuffah in the north of Gaza. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al Nakhalaj discuss the ceasefire proposal before they response to Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Doha, Qatar, June 11, 2024. (credit: HAMAS CHIEF MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The military stated that the structures were being used by Hamas terrorists who had been involved in the planning of terror attacks on Israel and the holding of hostages taken on October 7. The insurgents were reportedly operating from inside a school.

The Israeli army stated that it had taken precautions to mitigate civilian harm by operating on various intelligence sources, using information from aerial surveillance, and employing precise munitions.

The IDF added that Hamas continues to abuse civilian structures by using them for military activities in violation of international law. The statement emphasized the terror organization's use of the civilian population in Gaza as human shields.